Special Counsel to Question Ex-PM Han Duck-soo over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for questioning.The team said it has called on Han to appear for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of aiding and abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol in illegally imposing martial law.The former prime minister is accused of being an accomplice to drawing up a false martial law decree after the fact and later discarding it, as well as falsely testifying at the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly that he was unaware of the decree at the time.Han is suspected of taking part in efforts to disrupt the Assembly’s plenary vote to revoke martial law the night it was declared, by means of a phone call with then-ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.The special team, which previously questioned Han on July 2, raided three locations on July 24: Han’s personal residence, the prime minister’s official residence and the home of Kang Eui-gu, a former presidential secretary.