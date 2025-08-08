Science Study Finds Helicobacter Treatment Reduces Osteoporosis Risk in Older Women

A South Korean study has found that eradicating Helicobacter pylori bacteria can significantly lower the risk of osteoporosis, particularly in women aged 50 and older.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s National Institute of Health announced the findings on Monday, based on research conducted by Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.



Researchers tracked 846 adults between 2003 and 2023, following them for up to 20 years, and found a 29 percent lower incidence of osteoporosis among those who received eradication treatment.



Women over 50 who did not undergo the treatment were one-point-53 times more likely to develop the condition than those who did.



The study found no statistically significant effect among men.



Health officials said the results highlight the broader benefits of Helicobacter management, beyond gastrointestinal disease prevention, and recommended that postmenopausal women consider testing and treatment to protect bone health.