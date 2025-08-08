Opposition Denounces Raid on HQ; Ruling Party Criticizes Independence Hall Chief

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition People Power Party has condemned the recent attempt by special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team to raid its headquarters and vowed to block any future efforts at all costs.The special counsel team sought to seize the party’s membership list last week as part of its investigation into bribery allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The party denounced the demand as tantamount to treating all members as criminals, calling it an act of political suppression that violates human rights.It has placed its lawmakers on emergency standby and announced plans to hold an on-site parliamentary meeting in front of the special counsel’s office and the Seoul Central District Court.Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party has renewed calls for the immediate dismissal of Kim Hyoung-suk, head of the Independence Hall of Korea, who stirred controversy on Liberation Day by saying Korea’s liberation was a gift won through the Allies’ victory.The party said his comments amounted to a denial of the sacrifices of patriotic martyrs and independence activists.Kim Hyoung-suk, appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in August 2024, has previously drawn criticism for remarks viewed as pro-Japanese or aligned with the far right.