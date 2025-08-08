Bank of Korea: Over Half of S. Korean Workers Use AI

Photo : KBS News

More than half of South Korean workers are using generative artificial intelligence(AI) in their jobs, according to a new survey by the Bank of Korea.Released Monday, the report found that 51-point-eight percent of workers use AI for work, about twice the rate in the United States, and 17-point-one percent said they use it regularly.The most active adopters were highly educated men under 30 in professional roles.South Korean employees reported using AI an average of five to seven hours per week, far more than their U.S. counterparts, with nearly 80 percent classified as “heavy users” spending more than an hour a day on AI.On average, work hours fell by one-point-five per week, leading the central bank to estimate that AI adoption may have contributed up to one percentage point to GDP growth since late 2022.The survey also found that nearly one-third of workers are willing to contribute to an “AI technology development fund,” which could raise up to 38 trillion won, or about 27-point-four billion dollars, over five years.It was conducted from May 19 to June 17 among five-thousand-512 employed individuals nationwide, aged 15 to 64.