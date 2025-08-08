President Lee Approves Broadcasting, Grain, Agriculture Laws Previously Vetoed by Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday approved revisions to laws on broadcasting, grain management and farm price stabilization, which former President Yoon Suk Yeol had vetoed.The amended Broadcasting Act restructures governance at public broadcasters, requiring citizen-based recommendation committees for the CEOs of KBS, MBC and EBS, as well as similar bodies at news-only channels such as Yonhap News TV and YTN.The KBS board will be reconstituted with 15 members recommended by parliament, employees, viewers and civic groups, while all major broadcasters must form programming committees with equal representation from management and staff.The grain and agriculture laws mandate government action to stabilize supply and prices of key products, including mandatory rice purchases when production or price declines exceed set thresholds.Most provisions of the broadcasting reforms take effect immediately, while the agricultural measures will be implemented one year after promulgation.The Cabinet also approved measures to support local gift certificate programs, reduce staff in line with the abolition of the interior ministry’s police bureau, and advance AI industry initiatives and the planned relocation of the oceans ministry to Busan.