South Korean Stocks Retreat on US Tariff Jitters

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks retreated Monday, ending a two-day rise, as semiconductor shares slumped on investor worries over possible new U.S. tariffs on chip imports.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 48-point-38 points, or one-point-50 percent, Monday to close at three-thousand-177-point-28.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 17-point-21 points, or two-point-11 percent, to close at 798-point-05.The weakness followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that new tariffs on steel and semiconductor imports will be introduced in the coming weeks.Wall Street closed lower Friday amid losses in tech stocks, adding to downward pressure in Seoul after the local market reopened after a public holiday.In sector moves, Samsung Electronics fell two-point-23 percent and SK hynix dropped three-point-25 percent, while LG Energy Solution slid two-point-79 percent.Biopharmaceutical leaders Samsung Biologics and Celltrion also extended losses.Defense shares bucked the trend, with Hanwha Aerospace gaining zero-point-57 percent.