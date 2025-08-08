Ex-Aide Testifies Yoon Told Commander 'Martial Law Can Be Declared Again'

Photo : YONHAP News

A former aide testified in court Monday that ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol told then-Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo on the day of the Dec. 3 emergency martial law declaration that “martial law can be declared again.”Staff Sgt. Lee Min-su, who drove Lee’s official vehicle that day, said he overheard Yoon’s phone conversations with the commander, adding he also heard remarks about “using guns if necessary.”The testimony echoed earlier statements by another officer who said Yoon suggested declaring martial law multiple times even if the National Assembly voted to end it, and allegedly told troops to “shoot their way in” if blocked.Lee further admitted he later deleted black box footage from the vehicle at the direction of a superior, believing it was linked to orders from Lee Jin-woo.Monday’s hearing marked the fifth consecutive session Yoon has skipped, citing health problems since his re-arrest in July.Yoon’s lawyers told reporters he will appear in court once his condition improves, though judges warned he must bear the consequences of non-appearance under criminal procedure law.