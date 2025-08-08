Kim Keon-hee Questioned for 7 Hours in Second Probe, Told to Return Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Detained former first lady Kim Keon-hee underwent her second interrogation by special prosecutors Monday, spending seven hours at their Seoul office before being ordered to return on Wednesday.Kim was questioned about allegations of meddling in a ruling party nomination process and involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scandal but largely exercised her right to remain silent, occasionally saying she “did not know” or “could not remember.”Prosecutors said the next session will focus on claims she received bribes and favors linked to the Unification Church and Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman, though her lawyers signaled she may not attend due to health concerns.Kim, arrested on Aug. 12 on charges including violations of the Capital Markets Act, political funding law and bribery, has consistently denied wrongdoing.She and former President Yoon Suk Yeol are accused of receiving polling data free of charge in 2022 in return for securing a by-election nomination, while prosecutors also suspect her of financing a stock-rigging scheme between 2009 and 2012.On the same day, her close associate Kim Ye-seong was questioned for the first time since he was detained on charges of embezzling three-point-38 billion won from a rental car company he co-founded.