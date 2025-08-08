Lee Meets US Senators ahead of Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has met with visiting U.S. senators to exchange opinions about pending issues between the two nations.The presidential office said Monday that Lee met at his office with Tammy Duckworth and Andy Kim ahead of his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next Monday.The top office said that during the meeting, Lee and the American lawmakers exchanged views on ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and enhance economic cooperation, in addition to discussing regional and international affairs.President Lee expressed hope that his upcoming talks with Trump will produce tangible results in various areas, including the shipbuilding industry.Lee added that South Korea seeks to build a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance with the U.S., not only in security but also in economics, science and technology, and called for the U.S. Congress to play a key role in that effort.In response, the senators said the U.S. also has high expectations for cooperation with South Korea, reaffirming U.S. congressional support to ensure the summit produces tangible results.