Politics

Written: 2025-08-19 09:46:27Updated: 2025-08-19 16:51:34

Trial Set to Begin for Yoon on Additional Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on additional charges brought by a special counsel team is set to begin Tuesday.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial conference at 11 a.m. as Yoon stands accused of abusing his authority, falsifying official documents, and obstructing public officials from performing their duties.

The purpose of a pretrial conference is to confirm the defendant’s stance on the charges and to plan the review of evidence. 

Attendance by the defendant is not mandatory.

On July 19, special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team investigating the December 3 martial law case indicted Yoon on allegations that he instructed the Presidential Security Service to block anti-corruption officials from executing a warrant for his detention and ordered the deletion of records from secure phones.

Yoon was also accused of violating the rights of nine Cabinet members, who were unable to attend a Cabinet meeting held just before he declared martial law.
