6 Long-Term Prisoners Request Repatriation to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Six former North Korean soldiers and spies have asked the Seoul government to send them back to the North after decades in prison, having refused to renounce their socialist beliefs.A unification ministry official said Tuesday that Yang Won-jin, Ahn Hak-sop and four others recently submitted a formal request for repatriation.A civic group advocating Ahn’s repatriation held a press conference last month, calling for his return via the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom under the Geneva Conventions.Ahn, who was released in 1995 after serving 42 years in prison, has announced plans to cross the border via Panmunjeom at 10 a.m. Wednesday and requested support from the government, which would involve consulting with the United Nations Command on procedures and notifying North Korea ahead of the transfer.A government official said the government is well aware of the prisoners’ requests but that no decision has been made.Among North Korean prisoners who remain loyal to Pyongyang, none have been repatriated since 2000.