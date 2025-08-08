Price of Napa Cabbage Surpasses 7,000 Won amid Heat Wave, Downpours

Photo : YONHAP News

The market price of one napa cabbage has surpassed seven-thousand won, or around five U.S. dollars, eleven percent higher than the annual average, under the influence of the prolonged heat wave and heavy rainfall.According to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, the average retail price of a napa cabbage was seven-thousand-62 won as of Monday, up nine-point-three percent from a year earlier.The wholesale price, which is reflected in the retail price within a roughly two-week interval, was four-thousand-393 won per unit as of Thursday last week, down five-point-seven percent from the annual average.The agriculture ministry said the price of high-quality napa cabbage is believed to have surged due to the weather, adding that retail prices will likely stabilize as wholesale prices are expected to drop amid increasing shipments and the release of government reserves.The price per unit of green head cabbage, meanwhile, stood at four-thousand-526 won, up seven percent from the annual average, while that of watermelons rose nine-point-eight percent to 29-thousand-910 won.