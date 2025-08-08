Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Seeks Detention Warrant for Shaman

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating allegations tied to former first lady Kim Keon-hee requested a detention warrant Tuesday for Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman also known as Geon Jin, just a day after his first interrogation.Jeon is accused of receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church in 2022 to deliver to Kim, along with lobbying requests involving business projects, media acquisitions and the church’s global initiatives.He also allegedly accepted money from political figures ahead of the 2022 local elections to pass along candidate nomination requests to Kim.The special counsel team cited inconsistencies in his testimony and multiple changes of residence as grounds for concern over evidence tampering and flight.Meanwhile, investigators raided a contractor linked to the Yangpyeong Expressway scandal over suspicions of concealing evidence, amid accusations the project was altered to benefit Kim’s family.Authorities also issued a nationwide wanted notice for Wellbiotech Chairman and Sambu Construction Vice Chairman Lee Ki-hoon, accused of orchestrating a stock manipulation scheme involving Kim before fleeing a court hearing last month.