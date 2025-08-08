Lee Calls on Businesses to Join Forces amid Changing Export Environment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung, who is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, held a roundtable with the country’s business leaders on Tuesday and called on them to join forces amid a changing export environment.Emphasizing that the administration’s utmost goal is to revive the economy and lay a foundation for sustainability, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday that Lee thanked the businesses for their efforts during Seoul’s trade negotiations with Washington.The spokesperson said the president listened carefully to the business leaders’ practical suggestions and advice, based on their hands-on experience and knowledge, before asking those set to accompany him to Washington to achieve substantial results during the trip.Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin said Seoul and Washington’s recent trade deal has removed uncertainty and restored businesses’ growth potential, adding that the business community will do its best as the government’s partner.Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, for his part, promised to continue creating high-quality jobs in the country and investing in high-value-added industries, separate from the pledged investments in the U.S.