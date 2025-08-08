Contentious 'Yellow Envelope Bill' to be Put to Plenary Vote on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The disputed "yellow envelope bill" will be put to a plenary vote on Saturday, and the second round of revisions to the Commercial Act stipulating a concentrated vote system and expanding separate election of auditors on Sunday.Chief deputy floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) reached such agreement at a meeting on Tuesday presided over by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.The "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill, which is aimed at bolstering corporate responsibility over contract employees and restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor disputes, had been vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The first bill to be put to a vote in the August extraordinary session on Thursday following the PPP's filibuster that ended on August 5 is revisions to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act concerning a change of governance at public broadcaster MBC.The next scheduled bill of a similar nature is revisions to the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act and the main opposition is expected to request a 24-hour filibuster, likely to end on Friday.While the DP initially planned to handle all of the bills between Thursday and Sunday, the parties agreed to end a plenary session on Friday without introducing any bills in consideration of the PPP's party convention that day.An additional session is set for Monday as the main opposition is expected to hold a filibuster for each bill.