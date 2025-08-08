Minister Orders Inspection after Prosecution Loses Banknote Straps from Home of Shaman Close to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho on Tuesday ordered an inspection into reports that prosecutors lost banknote straps from cash bundles seized at the home of shaman Geon Jin, a close associate of former first lady Kim Keon-hee, raising questions over possible mishandling of key evidence.In a press notice on Tuesday, the justice ministry said Jung instructed all necessary measures, including an inspection, to find the truth and who is responsible, as the case is considered to be very serious.Upon such orders, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office announced that it will form a team to conduct the inspection.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office found cash worth 165 million won, or around 119-thousand U.S. dollars, during a raid last December at the home of the shaman, whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae.While some of the cash bundles were fresh out of the Bank of Korea(BOK), KBS reported that the prosecution's investigation team lost some of the straps that could offer leads to discern the route of delivery.