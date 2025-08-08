Presidential Chief of Staff Signals Bond Issuance to Fund Fiscal Stimulus

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik warned the government may have no choice but to issue national bonds to support the economy, reaffirming a policy of fiscal expansion.Speaking to reporters at the presidential office on Tuesday, Kang stressed that fiscal spending is essential to revive the economy, adding, if one asks whether bonds will be issued, the answer is practically set.He acknowledged concerns about rising debt ratios but argued that borrowing could be justified if growth picks up, saying, “Debt is something that can be repaid more easily when the economy improves.”Kang dismissed speculation about drafting a new supplementary budget, saying no such plan has been discussed.On housing policy, he said the government would “soon announce supply measures” to stabilize the property market following tighter lending rules that have slowed transactions but left price pressures intact.Kang also said President Lee Jae Myung remains committed to prosecutorial reform, describing it as “a historic mandate” for an administration led by someone who was one of the greatest victims of political prosecutors.