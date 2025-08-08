Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Presidential Chief of Staff Signals Bond Issuance to Fund Fiscal Stimulus

Written: 2025-08-19 18:58:55Updated: 2025-08-19 19:01:40

Presidential Chief of Staff Signals Bond Issuance to Fund Fiscal Stimulus

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik warned the government may have no choice but to issue national bonds to support the economy, reaffirming a policy of fiscal expansion.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential office on Tuesday, Kang stressed that fiscal spending is essential to revive the economy, adding, if one asks whether bonds will be issued, the answer is practically set.

He acknowledged concerns about rising debt ratios but argued that borrowing could be justified if growth picks up, saying, “Debt is something that can be repaid more easily when the economy improves.”

Kang dismissed speculation about drafting a new supplementary budget, saying no such plan has been discussed.

On housing policy, he said the government would “soon announce supply measures” to stabilize the property market following tighter lending rules that have slowed transactions but left price pressures intact.

Kang also said President Lee Jae Myung remains committed to prosecutorial reform, describing it as “a historic mandate” for an administration led by someone who was one of the greatest victims of political prosecutors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >