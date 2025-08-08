Ex-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min Indicted for Role in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former interior minister Lee Sang-min has been indicted on charges of colluding with ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol to illegally impose martial law in December last year.The special counsel probing the case said Lee faces counts of performing important duties in insurrection, abuse of authority, and perjury for allegedly enabling the unconstitutional martial law of December 3.Investigators said Lee failed in his legal duty to block Yoon’s arbitrary declaration and instead conveyed orders to cut electricity and water to major news outlets.He also allegedly phoned police and fire chiefs to enforce the blackout and later lied under oath at Yoon’s impeachment trial by denying such directives.Prosecutors cited CCTV footage showing Lee handling documents containing the orders, saying his testimony was intended to shield co-conspirators.Lee is the second cabinet minister from Yoon’s government to be indicted over the martial law case, following ex-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, raising expectations that former prime minister Han Duck-soo could also face arrest.