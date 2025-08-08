Presidential Office Orders Probe Into Alleged Unfair Terms in Czech Nuclear Export Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office has directed the government to investigate reports that state-run utilities accepted unfair conditions from U.S. partner Westinghouse in a bid to secure a nuclear power export deal with the Czech Republic.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Tuesday, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik told the industry ministry to thoroughly review the process and clear public doubts, after media reports said Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Korea Electric Power Corp. signed an agreement with Westinghouse in January that included costly commitments.The pact reportedly requires Korea to sign contracts worth $650 million per reactor with Westinghouse and pay an additional $175 million in technology licensing fees, raising concerns of financial losses.The presidential office said that the probe will examine whether the negotiations and contract procedures complied with laws, regulations and principles of fairness.The deal is linked to Korea’s bid to supply two new reactors for the Dukovany nuclear project in the Czech Republic, a key overseas market.Figures in the ruling party have criticized the arrangement as a legacy of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, accusing it of accepting “lopsided terms” to claim a political victory in nuclear exports.