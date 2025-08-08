Ex-Prime Minister Returns Home after 16 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has undergone more than 16 hours of questioning by the special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law case.Han, who arrived at special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s office in southern Seoul around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, returned home at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday after reviewing the official transcript of his statement.Departing the office, Han did not respond to reporters’ questions, such as whether he still denied any involvement in or support for an insurrection, or what he discussed on the night of martial law in his phone calls with former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho of the People Power Party.Han reportedly did not invoke his right to remain silent and answered the special counsel team’s questions.The latest interrogation by Cho’s team followed an earlier one on July 2.Based on the latest session, the special counsel team plans to decide whether to seek a detention warrant for Han.