Politics

Ruling Bloc to Push AI Transformation, Boost Support for High-Tech Industries

Written: 2025-08-20 10:41:59Updated: 2025-08-20 15:58:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the government have decided to introduce artificial intelligence(AI) across all sectors and strengthen support for high-tech industries to stimulate economic growth.

Rep. Han Jeoung-ae, the chief of the party’s policy committee, announced the decision on Wednesday after a policy coordination meeting for the ruling bloc.

Han told reporters that the new administration’s economic growth strategy will consist of four pillars: technology-led growth, inclusive growth, fair growth, and strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth.

Pledging legislative support if necessary, she said that to promote technology-led growth, the ruling bloc will actively pursue a major AI transformation across all sectors and expand public data access.

The government and ruling party also decided to select key projects in high-tech industries and provide integrated support packages covering finance, tax incentives, personnel and other resources.

Han said the ruling bloc will finalize this economic growth strategy and announce it before the end of the week.
