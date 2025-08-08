Special Counsel Summons Ex-Prime Minister for Additional Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again for additional questioning.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, said Wednesday that Han has been asked to return for additional questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, as Tuesday’s investigation was not fully completed and further inquiry is necessary.The team will also question Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Sung-hoi as a witness on Wednesday afternoon regarding alleged efforts to obstruct the National Assembly’s vote to lift martial law.Cho’s team grilled Han for over 16 hours, from Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning, regarding the Cabinet meeting held before former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and the drafting of a revised version of the martial law decree.Han reportedly did not invoke his right to remain silent and answered the special counsel team’s questions.Cho’s team considering seeking a detention warrant for Han as soon as the investigation is complete.