Candidates Urge PPP Members to Vote, Public to Take Part in Polling, ahead of Party Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidates running for leader of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday urged party members to vote and the public to participate in polling ahead of a party convention on Friday.Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyeok, two candidates who opposed the decision to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law action, continued their fight against the ruling bloc in an apparent bid to win over PPP members, whose votes will account for 80 percent of the primary results.Kim Moon-soo wrote on social media that he intends to pass judgment on President Lee Jae Myung, accusing him of violating Yoon’s rights as a form of political revenge.It was the eighth day of Kim Moon-soo’s sit-in, staged to protest a raid on the PPP headquarters by the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Jang, who held a one-person protest in front of the presidential office, accused the special counsel team of abusing its power and conducting an illegal investigation, saying the president is behind the ongoing special counsel probes targeting the Yoon government.The candidates who supported Yoon’s impeachment called for reforms within the party, with Ahn Cheol-soo saying the party can avoid being attacked as a “pro-insurrection party” only by breaking free of its association with Yoon and martial law.On local radio shows, Cho Kyoung-tae said if he is elected, he will drive far-right, pro-Yoon forces out of the party, pointing to Kim and Jang as representatives of a far-right faction who would like to reinstate Yoon.