Special Counsel Mulling whether to Hold Ex-PM Han in Custody in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A special counsel team has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to appear again later this week after more than 16 hours of questioning. Investigators suspect Han was an active accomplice in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move and are mulling whether to detain him.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Investigators suspect former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo took an active role in putting the country under martial law on December 3 by aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.Han underwent more than 16 hours of questioning by the special prosecution team in charge of the martial law case.Returning home early Wednesday morning, Han did not respond to reporters’ questions about the spiraling allegations against him.The former prime minister previously said he opposed Yoon’s ill-fated decision.But amid testimonies suggesting otherwise, investigators are seeking to find out if Han proposed a Cabinet meeting in an effort to legitimize Yoon’s short-lived military rule.Han is also suspected of endorsing a martial law decree that was drafted after Yoon went ahead and suspended civil rights.Investigators reviewed the security camera footage of the Cabinet meeting from the night martial law was in force, in which Han is seen looking over what they believe to be the decree in question.This could also lead to a perjury charge, as Han testified during Yoon’s impeachment trial that he was not aware of the existence of that decree.While interrogating Han on Tuesday, the special counsel team told reporters that circumstances have changed considerably since Han’s own impeachment trial, which led to his reinstatement as prime minister and acting president.Han has been asked to return for additional questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, as the special prosecution wants to find out if the former second-in-command did all he could to prevent an illegal military rule that lasted for six hours.After that interrogation, the special counsel team is expected to decide soon whether to seek a warrant to keep the former prime minister in custody for his trial.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News