US Business Groups Press Trump to Push Seoul on Digital Trade Barriers

Photo : YONHAP News

Major U.S. business groups are calling on the Trump administration to push Seoul on easing digital trade restrictions, sending a joint letter ahead of this week’s U.S.–South Korea summit urging firm commitments on online platform regulation and access to high-precision map data.Six groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Computer and Communications Industry Association(CCIA), sent a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday.The groups voiced concern that Seoul has yet to make firm commitments on easing digital trade barriers, citing plans to introduce a law protecting businesses from “bullying practices” by platform operators and existing restrictions on the overseas transfer of high-precision map data.They urged the Trump administration to secure a promise from Seoul that it will not arbitrarily regulate businesses through the online platform law during the summit, as well as a treaty in which the South Korean Fair Trade Commission agrees not to place U.S. firms or interests at a disadvantage.They also called for a provision for approval of a full range of map service in the South Korean market, including the overseas transfer of high-precision map data.