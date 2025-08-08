Seoul Shares Fall for Third Day on AI Bubble Fears

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks ended lower for a third straight session Wednesday as big-cap tech shares tracked overnight losses on Wall Street following warnings of a possible bubble in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 21-point-47 points, or zero-point-68 percent, Wednesday to close at three-thousand-130-point-09.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing ten-point-35 points, or one-point-31 percent, to close at 777-point-61.Overnight in New York, the Nasdaq dropped one-point-46 percent and the S&P 500 lost zero-point-59 percent after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likened the AI boom to the late-1990s dot-com bubble. AI chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and TSMC posted steep losses.Caution also grew ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week, with investors uncertain whether Chair Jerome Powell will signal a September rate cut amid persistent inflation.In Seoul, SK hynix fell two-point-85 percent to 255-thousand-500 won, though Samsung Electronics edged up zero-point-71 percent. LG Energy Solution shed one-point-69 percent, Hanwha Aerospace dipped one-point-33 percent and Doosan Enerbility lost three-point-53 percent. Naver declined one-point-77 percent. Automakers gained ground, with Hyundai Motor up zero-point-68 percent and Kia advancing one-point-06 percent.