S. Korea Nearly Finalizes Housing Supply Plan, Top Aide Says

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom said the government is finalizing inter-ministerial talks on a new housing supply package.Kim told reporters during a briefing held at the presidential office Wednesday that “housing market stability and residential welfare are overriding goals,” stressing that no policy tool, including taxes, should be ruled out if necessary.Asked whether the administration will avoid tax measures as pledged by President Lee Jae-myung during his campaign, Kim said it would be “a mistake” to assume the government has tied its own hands.He clarified that Lee’s remark about not using taxes was “not a pledge, but a hope” that such measures would not be required.Kim also said major national policy tasks, including a government reorganization plan, will be confirmed at a Cabinet meeting in September.On trade issues, he noted that Seoul hopes next month’s summit with Washington will avoid reopening tariff negotiations, limiting talks to simple implementation plans.He also stated that concerns regarding the disputed pro-labor "yellow envelope bill," were “somewhat exaggerated,” adding that the amendment aims for the productive co-existence between labor and management.Business leaders and opposition party members have voiced concern over the bill, saying the amendment may broaden labor disputes to influence management decisions and restrict business activity.