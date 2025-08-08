Menu Content

Politics

Yomiuri: President Lee Will Uphold 2015 Deal with Japan

Written: 2025-08-21 08:03:44Updated: 2025-08-21 14:12:44

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has said it is not desirable to overturn the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo agreement on the Korean victims of Japanese military sexual slavery, as it is an intergovernmental commitment. 

The president made the remarks during an interview with Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily ahead of his visit to Japan on Saturday and Sunday, and the presidential office released a transcript Thursday.

Lee also emphasized the importance of Japan to South Korea and vice versa, saying both sides should find mutually beneficial paths and expand areas of cooperation.

On historical issues such as military sexual slavery, Lee reportedly said it would be best if the two sides could recognize the reality as much as possible, make efforts to understand each other, and seek solutions without confrontation.

The Yomiuri cited Lee as saying he and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will discuss areas where the two nations can cooperate, such as economic, security and people-to-people exchanges.
