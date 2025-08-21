Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-08-21 09:18:15Updated: 2025-08-21 14:20:35

Yomiuri: Lee Vows to Pursue 3-Stage Denuclearization Plan for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has said he will pursue a three-stage denuclearization plan for North Korea.

The president made the remarks during an interview with Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily ahead of his visit to Japan on Saturday and Sunday, and the presidential office released a transcript Thursday.

According to the transcript, Lee said he will seek to freeze North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs in the first stage, downscale them in the second stage, and dismantle them in the third stage.

This is the first time Lee has publicly mentioned a three-step denuclearization plan for North Korea. 

Lee said South Korea will actively pursue inter-Korean dialogue in close coordination with the United States to establish the necessary conditions for its realization.

Regarding overall North Korea policy, Lee stressed the need to seek a path of peaceful coexistence and co-prosperity instead of pursuing a confrontational approach, saying it is necessary for Seoul to take the initiative and open doors for dialogue.
