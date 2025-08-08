President Lee to Visit Hanwha Shipyard in Philadelphia after Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will visit a Philadelphia shipyard owned by Hanwha Group after his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that Lee will visit the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia during his trip to the United States.According to the spokesperson, Lee is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Sunday afternoon local time and then attend a dinner meeting with fellow South Koreans based in the U.S.On Monday, Lee will hold a summit with Trump and meet with business and academic figures before traveling to Philadelphia on Tuesday to inspect the shipyard.Before visiting the U.S., President Lee plans to visit Japan on Saturday for a two-day trip that will include a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and a luncheon meeting with Koreans living in Japan.Kang said National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac will provide more details about Lee’s trip and the agenda for the summits at a press briefing on Friday afternoon.