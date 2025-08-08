Ruling Party Plans to Handle Prosecution Reform Bill before Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party plans to seek the parliamentary passage of a bill to separate the prosecution’s investigative and indictment powers before the Chuseok holiday.Party Chairman Jung Chung-rae announced the plan Thursday during a meeting of ruling party lawmakers at the National Assembly.Jung said the party and the presidential office have agreed to handle the bill to amend the Government Organization Act at a plenary session by the end of September.Floor spokesperson Kim Hyun-jung said the bill is likely to be handled September 26, just before the Chuseok holiday.The bill will stipulate the elimination of the existing prosecutors’ office and the creation of two new organizations: the prosecution service and the serious crimes investigation agency.The changes are likely to take effect January 1.The announcement came a day after a dinner meeting at the presidential residence, where President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling party leadership discussed prosecution reform and agreed to handle the bill before the Chuseok holiday.