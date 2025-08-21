Lee Says Rescinding Agreement on Sex Slavery Victims Undesirable

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As President Lee Jae Myung prepares to embark on his first trip to Japan on Saturday, he recently granted an exclusive interview with Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, published on Thursday. When asked about the 2015 agreement the two countries signed regarding the Korean victims of Japanese military sexual slavery, Lee told the paper it would not be advisable to go back on the deal.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Lee Jae Myung said it is not desirable to rescind the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo agreement on the Korean victims of Japanese military sexual slavery, as it is an intergovernmental commitment.The president made the remarks in an interview with the Japanese daily the Yomiuri Shimbun, arranged ahead of his upcoming visit to Japan for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba later in the week.According to an interview summary the top office released Thursday, Lee explained the need to maintain consistency in government policy in view of international credibility, while maintaining grave consideration for the positions of the victims, their families and the South Korean people.Lee told the daily that it is best for the two sides to face the facts, make efforts to understand each other, and seek solutions without confrontation.The president said Japan is very important for South Korea and that his country can also benefit Japan, adding that both sides should find mutually beneficial paths and expand areas of cooperation.He said he and Ishiba will discuss areas where the two nations can cooperate, such as economics, security and people-to-people exchanges.The president also mentioned the joint declaration made in October 1998 by then-President Kim Dae-jung and his Japanese counterpart, Keizo Obuchi, calling it a milestone for bilateral relations.He expressed hope for another milestone in the form of a new joint declaration between himself and Ishiba.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.