PPP Begins Filibuster as Ruling DP Pushes Ahead with Contentious Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has launched a filibuster at the National Assembly plenary chamber as the ruling majority continues to push ahead with contentious bills on the nation’s key broadcasters.The National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party, passed on Thursday the second in a package of three contentious broadcasting bills that former President Yoon Suk Yeol previously vetoed.The bill to amend the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act concerning a change of governance at the public broadcaster MBC passed a plenary session on Thursday with support from 169 of the 171 lawmakers in attendance, and only one lawmaker opposed.The PPP boycotted the vote, protesting the bill which stipulates the expansion of the board of directors at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s largest shareholder, from nine to 13 members, and also gives academics, journalists and producers the right to recommend board members.While a similar bill for the public broadcaster KBS passed earlier this month, a third bill to revise the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act was introduced to the chamber, with the PPP launching a filibuster to block its passage.The PPP’s marathon speech relay is set to run through Friday morning.