Special Counsel Criticizes Yoon’s Complaint as Intimidation, Obstruction

Written: 2025-08-21 15:55:57Updated: 2025-08-21 17:26:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team, investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee, has criticized a complaint filed by her husband’s legal team, calling it an attempt to intimidate the team and obstruct the probe.

Assistant special counsel Park Sang-jin issued the criticism during a press briefing Thursday, a day after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s team filed a complaint against Min and one of his assistant prosecutors, alleging abuse of authority and assault in attempts to arrest Yoon.

Park said the special counsel team views the complaint as an act of obstruction by Yoon and his lawyers of the lawful execution of arrest warrants. 

Park continued that the team believes the complaint was filed with the intent to hinder or undermine the lawful investigation, warning that the team will consider taking active legal measures after a thorough review of the complaint.

After Yoon repeatedly ignored summonses to appear for questioning, Min’s team obtained an arrest warrant and attempted to execute it twice, but failed in both attempts due to Yoon’s strong resistance.
