Transport Minister Vows Tough Action after Deadly Train Accident in Cheongdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Transport Minister Kim Yoon-duk says the government will take stern measures after an investigation into a train accident in North Gyeongsang Province that killed two workers and injured five others.Kim told a parliamentary committee on Thursday that his ministry will cooperate with police, labor authorities, and the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board to determine the cause.He said President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a thorough investigation and urged officials to follow the law and uncover the full truth.The minister added that his ministry could also become a subject of inquiry, given its supervisory role over rail safety.KORAIL Vice President Jung Jung-rae, also at the hearing, said the inspection was classified as “routine work” carried out during train intervals, though heavy rains had prompted urgent additional checks.On August 19, a Mugunghwa train struck the seven workers while they were conducting safety inspections along the Gyeongbu Line near Cheongdo Station.