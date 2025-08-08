Cho Hyun Skips Japan Trip, Rushes to Washington Ahead of Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun abruptly departed for Washington on Thursday, skipping the planned Korea-Japan summit in Tokyo.The top diplomat's absence from the Japan leg, where he was expected to accompany President Lee Jae Myung, fueled speculation of last-minute complications in preparations for next week’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The ministry said Cho’s early departure was to ensure “thorough and detailed” coordination, with meetings likely to include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Officials noted the decision was finalized only a day earlier, forcing Cho onto a hastily arranged flight with minimal staff.Diplomatic sources suggested unresolved differences on summit deliverables — from alliance modernization and U.S. troop flexibility to nuclear cooperation and tariff talks — may have prompted his sudden move.While one insider downplayed concerns, analysts say the unusual step points to possible turbulence in managing the first Lee–Trump summit since both administrations took office.