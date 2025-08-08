Top Business Leaders to Join Delegation for Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Fifteen top Korean business leaders will join President Lee Jae Myung on his trip to Washington for his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.The entourage spans key industries from semiconductors and shipbuilding to nuclear energy, highlighting a push for deeper economic ties between the allies.Among those set to attend are Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor’s Chung Eui-sun, LG Group’s Koo Kwang-mo, SK’s Chey Tae-won, Hanwha’s Kim Dong-kwan and HD Hyundai’s Chung Ki-sun.The lineup also includes heads of CJ, GS, Doosan, Celltrion and Naver, many of whom are expanding U.S. operations or investing in strategic projects.Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is heading to Washington with his team ahead of the summit to fine-tune agendas, which are expected to focus on semiconductors, batteries, shipbuilding and nuclear energy.Officials say the delegation underscores Seoul’s bid to strengthen supply chains and capitalize on joint projects such as Hanwha’s Philadelphia shipyard and SK’s planned semiconductor facilities.