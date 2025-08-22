National Assembly Speaker Decides to Attend China’s WWII Victory Day Event

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has decided to attend China’s Victory Day celebrations in Beijing next month.Woo’s office announced on Friday in a press notice that the Assembly speaker decided to accept China’s official invitation to attend the event, set for September 3.The event will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, with a large military parade planned in Tiananmen Square.Beijing initially sought President Lee Jae Myung’s attendance, but is said to have decided to invite Woo, the country’s No. 2 protocol official, through discussion with Seoul.Woo will be accompanied by a bipartisan delegation, which will include ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Park Jie-won and Kim Tae-nyeon, main opposition People Power Party Rep. Kim Sung-won and minor Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker Kim Joon-hyung.Woo’s office said the delegation is composed of lawmakers with a deep understanding of South Korea-China relations, primarily those from the South Korea-China Parliamentary Friendship Group.