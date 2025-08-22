Last of 3 Contentious Broadcasting Bills Passes National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The last in a package of three contentious bills to overhaul governance at the nation’s public broadcasters has passed the National Assembly with a push from the ruling Democratic Party.The bill to amend the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act, concerning the broadcaster EBS, passed a plenary session on Thursday with support from 179 of the 180 lawmakers in attendance, and only one lawmaker opposed.Although the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) had launched a filibuster to block the bill’s passage, the ruling and minor parties brought the filibuster to an end and the PPP boycotted the vote.The bill stipulates the expansion of the board of directors at EBS from nine to 13 members and gives academics, journalists and producers the right to recommend board members.The bill and two others that passed parliament earlier this month, which deal with public broadcasters KBS and MBC, were previously vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The ruling party plans to handle two other disputed bills by Monday, the pro-labor “yellow envelope bill” and a second round of revisions to the Commercial Act, after the PPP’s national convention on Friday.