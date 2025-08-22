Gallup: 8 out of 10 S. Koreans Say Ties with US Most Important to Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly eight out of ten people in South Korea consider the country’s ties with the United States the most important factor in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite Washington’s expanded tariffs, according to a recent poll.In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-four adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 76 percent of respondents identified the country’s relationship with the U.S. as the most important one for the peninsula’s peace, up five percentage points from the previous poll in June last year.Just 12 percent mentioned relations with China, resulting in the widest gap in any Gallup Korea survey between figures for the two countries.Three percent said relations with Japan were the most important, while one percent mentioned Russia.When asked which relationship is the most important to South Korea’s economy, 70 percent said the one with the U.S., up 15 percentage points from last year, followed by the relationship with China at 21 percent, down 14 percentage points.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.