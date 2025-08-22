President Lee to Send Special Envoys to China on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will send a group of special envoys to China to deliver a personal letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Friday that the delegation will visit China from Sunday to Wednesday to meet with senior Chinese officials and deliver Lee’s message on ways to promote friendly relations between the two nations.The delegation, led by former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, includes ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, as well as Roh Jae-hun, son of former President Roh Tae-woo.The envoys are scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress, Tuesday.The spokesperson said Lee’s letter to Xi is about building a South Korea-China relationship that brings tangible benefits to both peoples.The delegation’s visit coincides with Lee’s planned trips to Japan and the United States for summit talks with the leaders of the two countries.