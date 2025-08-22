Director of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Calls for Confidence in Korean Culture

Photo : YONHAP News

Maggie Kang, the director of the smash-hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” says South Koreans should have confidence in their culture.Kang made the remarks Friday during a press conference at a movie theater in Seoul, where she also said South Koreans should have confidence in the Korean perspective.Kang said Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, the film’s production company, fully supported the project from the beginning and seemed to understand well how appealing Korean culture and content are to audiences worldwide.The director added that she has long been a fan of Seo Taiji, Boys and H.O.T., and that she was also greatly influenced by director Bong Joon-ho, particularly his film “The Host.”She explained that the global popularity of her film stems from its universally relatable story, saying everyone wants to be loved, to feel secure and to be recognized.On the possibility of a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters,” Kang said nothing official has been decided yet but that she has many ideas, adding she wants to showcase more of South Korea’s diverse music styles, such as trot and heavy metal.