Security Chief Says Modernizing Korea-US Alliance Means Stronger Security And Joint Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday that Seoul views the modernization of the Korea-U.S. alliance as a way to strengthen security and reinforce their combined defense posture.Briefing reporters ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s U.S. trip, Wi said the government aims to adapt the alliance to South Korea’s national interests amid rising threats from North Korea’s nuclear program and broader regional instability.He noted the two leaders will also seek to stabilize bilateral economic ties, building on last month’s tariff deal, while expanding cooperation into new areas such as nuclear energy, shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and defense R&D.Alongside his summit with President Donald Trump, Lee is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), take part in a business roundtable, lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, and visit the Seo Jae-pil or Philip Jaisohn Memorial House in Philadelphia.Wi also framed trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan as a central pillar of Seoul’s diplomacy, saying the government hopes to use the momentum of “shuttle diplomacy” with Tokyo to enable more forward-looking discussions on historical disputes.He added that deepening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation is essential to navigating shifting global trade dynamics and maintaining regional stability.