Samsung, SK, HD Hyundai Chiefs Hold Back-to-Back Talks With Bill Gates

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, and HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun held separate meetings this week with Bill Gates to discuss cooperation in nuclear energy and global initiatives.Lee hosted Gates at Samsung’s Seocho office in Seoul for a luncheon, where the two discussed expanding corporate social responsibility efforts, building on earlier joint sanitation projects in developing nations.Chey met Gates for dinner Thursday, focusing on commercializing small modular reactors (SMRs) through U.S.-based TerraPower, where SK is a major investor, as well as expanding vaccine cooperation.Gates stressed the need for Korea’s regulatory and supply chain role in advancing SMRs, while Chey said SK would play a key role in ensuring market acceptance of the next-generation reactors.Chung also met Gates on Friday to review progress on TerraPower’s sodium-cooled SMR project, highlighting plans for Hyundai to supply key reactor vessels and expand the manufacturing supply chain.Chung said during the meeting next-generation SMR technology is a catalyst for shifting the global energy paradigm, adding that cooperation with TerraPower would accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.