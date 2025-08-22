Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee Postpones Special Counsel Questioning Again Citing Health Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee has submitted a statement saying she cannot attend questioning by the special counsel on Saturday due to health problems, leading prosecutors to reschedule her appearance for August 25.Her lawyer said she suffers from hypotension and anxiety disorders, leaving her in poor condition, while the investigation team confirmed she filed a nonappearance notice Friday afternoon.Kim has already been summoned three times since her arrest earlier this month, but she largely refused to answer questions about allegations involving political broker Myung Tae-kyun, stock manipulation at Deutsche Motors, and influence-peddling tied to a shaman figure.Prosecutors say she also faces charges of receiving luxury gifts and lobbying requests through the Unification Church in 2022, as well as illegally benefiting a candidate in a parliamentary by-election that year.She had previously requested a one-day delay earlier this week for similar health reasons, undergoing a medical check at the detention center before attending questioning.The special counsel is expected to press ahead with further interrogation next week despite her repeated refusals to provide substantive testimony.