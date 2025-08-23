Pres. Lee Embarks on Visits to Japan, US for Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has embarked on visits to Japan and the United States for summit talks.Lee, along with first lady Kim Hea Kyung, arrived in Japan after departing from Seoul Air Base Saturday morning, where he is set to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the afternoon, followed by a banquet.It will be the second summit between Lee and Ishiba since they met in June on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada.Before the summit, President Lee plans to have lunch with members of the Korean community in Japan.On Sunday, he will hold talks with key figures from the Japanese Diet, before heading to Washington for a three-day trip.Upon arrival in the U.S., Lee will first meet with Korean residents, then sit down for a summit with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Their talks are expected to focus on follow-ups to the two countries’ tariff agreement and on modernizing their security alliance.During his stay, Lee will also meet with members of the American business community and academics, then travel to Philadelphia for an inspection of a shipyard, before returning home early Thursday, Korea Standard Time.