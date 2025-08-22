DP-Led Nat'l Assembly Pushes Contentious 'Yellow Envelope' Pro-Labor Bill amid PPP Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party(DP), introduced the contentious "yellow envelope" pro-labor bill at a plenary session on Saturday.In response, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) launched a 24-hour filibuster. A final vote is expected once the filibuster ends Sunday morning.The bill seeks to strengthen corporate responsibility toward contract workers and prevent companies from demanding large damage claims over legitimate labor disputes. It was previously vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.DP Rep. Kim Ju-young, a senior member of the Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee, said the bill is designed to help workers in various employment conditions negotiate collectively with management and to ensure their labor disputes are not weakened by overwhelming financial penalties.The PPP, however, argues the bill could encourage illegal strikes and increase financial burdens on businesses from lawsuits. PPP Rep. Kim Hyung-dong, the party’s senior member on the committee, criticized the ruling side for unilaterally pushing for its passage.Following a plenary vote on the bill Sunday morning, the DP plans to submit a second round of revisions to the Commercial Act, which will include introducing a concentrated voting system and expanding separate elections for auditors, for which the PPP intends to hold another filibuster.