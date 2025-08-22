N. Korea Demands S. Korea Stop 'Provocative Acts' after MDL Warning Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has demanded South Korea to stop what it called "provocative acts," claiming Seoul fired warning shots against its troops working near the Military Demarcation Line(MDL).In a statement as carried by the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Ko Jong-chol, vice chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, claimed South Korea fired about ten warning machine-gun rounds on Tuesday in what he called a serious provocation.Ko said the North's troops at the time were carrying out a permanent barrier project near the southern border line, describing it as part of efforts to reinforce the border, reduce tension, and ensure safety.He added that Pyongyang had notified U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) about the project twice, once on June 25 and again on July 18, to prevent accidental clashes.Ko accused Seoul of deliberately seeking a military confrontation timed with its annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise with Washington, warning that Pyongyang would respond if such actions disrupted its barrier construction again.An official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military fired warning shots only after North Korean troops crossed the MDL in the central frontline area at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, prompting them to retreat back north.