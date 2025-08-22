National Assembly Passes Pro-Labor 'Yellow Envelope' Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed the contentious "yellow envelope" bill, aimed at bolstering labor rights, with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) leading its approval despite strong opposition from the People Power Party (PPP).The bill was passed during a plenary session on Sunday, with 183 lawmakers voting in favor and three against, out of 186 present.Although the PPP had launched a filibuster to block the bill's passage, the DP and minor opposition parties successfully ended the effort, resulting in the PPP's decision to boycott the vote.The legislation seeks to enhance corporate accountability toward contract workers and prevent companies from pursuing excessive damage claims in response to legitimate labor disputes.The bill had previously been vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Following the vote, the DP promptly submitted a second round of proposed revisions to the Commercial Act, which include the introduction of a concentrated voting system and the expansion of separate elections for auditors, moves that prompted the PPP to initiate another filibuster.