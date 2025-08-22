UNC Says 30 N. Korean Troops Retreated after South Korean Warning Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) has confirmed that approximately 30 North Korean troops recently crossed the inter-Korean border and retreated only after South Korean forces fired warning shots.In a statement released Sunday, the UNC said it was aware of the incident at the Demilitarized Zone, as well as North Korea's claim that South Korean forces fired at its troops conducting a border reinforcement project near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).The UNC noted that its Military Armistice Commission has launched an investigation into the incident in accordance with standard procedures.According to the UNC, South Korean forces issued multiple warning broadcasts to alert the North Korean soldiers that they had crossed the MDL, but they failed to respond.This prompted South Korean troops to fire warning shots to compel them to return to the northern side of the line.Separately, a senior North Korean military official stated on Saturday that South Korean forces fired approximately ten warning shots at North Korean personnel working near the MDL.